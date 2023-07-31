iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.75

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.75 and last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 2614004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

