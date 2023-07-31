iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $283.98. The company had a trading volume of 511,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,273. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

