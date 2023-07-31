iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.56% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 314,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,541. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

