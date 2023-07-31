iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,960,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $117.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

