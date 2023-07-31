iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. 4,257,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $117.32.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

