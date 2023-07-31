iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

