iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of ITB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. 2,930,926 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

