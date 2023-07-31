Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 45188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.
The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.
In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
