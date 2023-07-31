Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 45188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

