John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Director Lim Nguonly Sells 2,500 Shares

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,801.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of John Marshall Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 15,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.60. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

