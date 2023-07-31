Joseph Gebbia Sells 516,666 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55.

On Thursday, June 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $20,896,708.46.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 7,811 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $979,499.40.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $152.19. 4,457,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

