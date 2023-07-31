Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Kambi Group stock remained flat at C$20.70 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.26. Kambi Group has a 12 month low of C$14.73 and a 12 month high of C$22.05.

Get Kambi Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kambi Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as a business-to-business supplier of managed sports betting services to business-to-consumer gaming operators in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company's services include compliance, odds-compiling, customer intelligence, and risk management services built on an in-house developed software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.