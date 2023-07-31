Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 45.9% in July

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 202,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 384,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.