KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.07 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut KBR from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.11. 915,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,266. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,988,603.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

