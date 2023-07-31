Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.95. 663,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.72. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

