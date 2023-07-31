Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.5 days.
Keppel Price Performance
KPELF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. Keppel has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.
Keppel Company Profile
