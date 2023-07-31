Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 222.5 days.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629. Keppel has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

