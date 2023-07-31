Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.76 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.78-1.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,640,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,264,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,454,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,834,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

