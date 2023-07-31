KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Tops $991,432.83 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $991,432.83 and approximately $26.37 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.57 or 1.00004942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,897,776 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,897,776.42842522. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00813331 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

