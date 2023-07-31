KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Trading Up 0.6 %

KLAC traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.95. 1,090,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,284. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $516.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

