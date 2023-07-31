KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $535.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $535.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.1 %

KLAC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.58. 286,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $514.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.24. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.