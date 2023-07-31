Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of KOD opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 36,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

