Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Stock Performance

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,094. Kubota has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.