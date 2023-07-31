Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

