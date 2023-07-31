Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 1.5 %

LEA stock opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lear

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lear by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.