Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,512. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

