Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Up 50.9% in July

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 70,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,505. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 254 ($3.26) in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.10) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

