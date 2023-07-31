Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY23 guidance at $6.40-6.80 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

