Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.78

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 26634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FINMY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Leonardo Trading Up 3.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
