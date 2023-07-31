Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,294 Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

In other Glatfelter news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 33,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glatfelter Trading Up 4.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 245,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $152.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.21 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

Glatfelter Profile

(Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

