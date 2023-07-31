Little House Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.35. 1,351,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,716. The company has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.04. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

