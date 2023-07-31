Little House Capital LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $718.49. 1,127,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

