Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

