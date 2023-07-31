Little House Capital LLC Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 1,155,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.