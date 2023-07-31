Little House Capital LLC Purchases 128 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,757,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

