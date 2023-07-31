Little House Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $560.67. 1,364,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,678. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.78. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

