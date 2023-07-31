Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $506.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $471.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.