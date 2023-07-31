Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.33. 39,117 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

