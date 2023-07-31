Little House Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Little House Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after buying an additional 512,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.62. 1,625,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,398. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.26.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

