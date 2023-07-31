Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Livent’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

