LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.92

Shares of LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.92 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.92 ($0.27), with a volume of 5757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of £17.20 million, a PE ratio of -1,065.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from LMS Capital’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. LMS Capital’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

