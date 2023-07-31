LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 255 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

LNSPF stock remained flat at $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

