M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Paris G. Reece III Sells 15,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,294. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,880,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

