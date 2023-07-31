MA Private Wealth Sells 8,371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. The stock had a trading volume of 215,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,540. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

