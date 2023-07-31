Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $21.56 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $16,520.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.61 or 0.99962469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000568 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,325.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

