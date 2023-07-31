Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Masco also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $61.25. 2,189,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

