Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.30 and last traded at $103.94. Approximately 44,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 206,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Medifast Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

