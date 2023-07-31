Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.76. 5,784,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,877. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

