Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

