Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s 9th Largest Position

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $220,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,201,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,092,635. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.72. The stock has a market cap of $816.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.