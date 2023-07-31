Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Volume Reaches $164,092.60

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006519 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and $164,092.60 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,833,623 coins and its circulating supply is 21,470,087 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,827,478 with 21,467,794 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.87639781 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $153,145.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.