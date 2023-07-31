Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

