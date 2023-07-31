Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.92.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.